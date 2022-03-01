Electric Ram 1500 Teased With Even Larger Running Lights

Enlarge Image Ram

If the eventual parade of battery-electric trucks were a freight train, Ram would be manning the caboose. Ford and GM have already shown off versions of their electric trucks, which will enter production over the next year or so. But for those holding out for Ram's first crack at an electric pickup, a new teaser gives us a little more to take in.

Ram on Tuesday unveiled a new teaser for its forthcoming electric 1500 pickup, which is still on the docket for a 2024 release. The first teaser image for this truck was mostly shadows, but this new image gives us a few additional details, mainly a massive set of running lights and some seriously strong character lines around the fenders. The style of the image suggests this is a design sketch, so things are likely to change between this teaser and any production-ready model that follows.

The electric Ram 1500, which as of this writing lacks a proper name, will ride atop Stellantis' STLA Frame platform, which will be used for future electric body-on-frame vehicles like pickup trucks and large SUVs. It's one of four modular EV platforms that the automaker will use, in addition to offerings covering the compact, midsize and large vehicle segments.

Enlarge Image Ram

According to MotorAuthority, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the electric Ram 1500 will offer more range and capability than the competition, which right now comprises the Chevrolet Silverado EV, Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. To some, Ram's EV efforts might be running behind the competition, but that extra development time could give Ram the advantage when it's finally released.

Ram is taking a unique angle to the electric 1500's development. The automaker launched its Ram Revolution website, an "insider program" that will collect feedback from pickup-truck aficionados to help tailor the vehicle to its most die-hard contingent. A similar program, the Ram Real Talk Tour, will bring town hall-style events to various corners of the country, giving potential buyers the chance to meet with designers and developers to provide even more feedback. It's all part of Ram's plan to have electrified solutions for every one of its segments by 2030.