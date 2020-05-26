It's all the visual punch of the full-fat ST model without the bigger engine.
This is the new ST-Line package for the Ford Edge.
This Edge has all the visual upgrades of the 335-horsepower ST model, but uses the standard SUV's 250-hp I4.
Inside, it's much the same.
But hey, new door sill finishers are something, right?
Discuss: Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package
