Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

It's all the visual punch of the full-fat ST model without the bigger engine.

1 of 4
Ford

This is the new ST-Line package for the Ford Edge.

2 of 4
Ford

This Edge has all the visual upgrades of the 335-horsepower ST model, but uses the standard SUV's 250-hp I4.

3 of 4
Ford

Inside, it's much the same.

4 of 4
Ford

But hey, new door sill finishers are something, right?

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup

6 Photos
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

31 Photos
Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

Acura's Type S concept is the sexy shape of things to come

32 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

2021 Toyota Sienna design was inspired by Japanese bullet trains

30 Photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible is a drop-top that'll make your heart stop

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible is a drop-top that'll make your heart stop

27 Photos
Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

Ford Edge gets sporty-looking ST-Line package

4 Photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

44 Photos