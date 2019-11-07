2019 Ford Edge ST, Titanium trims earn Top Safety Pick

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Safety-conscious shoppers can put the 2019 Ford Edge on their lists, but only if they're also in the market for the top-of-the-line versions of the crossover SUV.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said on Thursday that Ford's midsize crossover has earned its second-highest award, the Top Safety Pick. Vehicles can earn the even more prestigious Top Safety Pick Plus, but the Edge fell short. Specifically, though, only the Edge ST or the Edge Titanium are the true recipients. Any other trim doesn't make the cut, thanks to so-so headlights.

Most importantly, though, the 2019 Edge passed the IIHS' crash tests with flying colors and earned a "Good" rating in all six tests. That's the first and biggest step to earn any safety award from the safety group. The Edge's standard active safety technology also includes frontal-crash prevention, which the IIHS deemed "Superior" in its ranking -- the highest rating.

It's the headlights that serve as the Edge's party-pooper. All trims aside from the ST and Titanium received a "Poor" rating from the IIHS for their headlights. The Edge ST and Titanium's Top Safety Pick only applies to models built after March 2019 as well. These two trims earned "Acceptable" ratings for their LED projector headlights. A "Good" rating is required for a Top Safety Pick Plus.

With reference to the bottom line, folks shopping for an Edge with the Top Safety Pick accolade are looking at a $39,195 price tag in the Titanium trim. That includes a $1,095 destination charge. The Edge ST, meanwhile, costs $44,360. The added cost does soup up the SUV with a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 making 335 horsepower, though.