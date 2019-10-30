2020 Chevy Blazer: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Blazer as we know it might be brand new, but the SUV's name has been a part of the automotive lexicon for decades. Now taking the shape of a midsize crossover-SUV, the Blazer is once again an incredibly important part of Chevy's North American lineup.

Because the new Blazer was introduced for the 2019 model year, the SUV heads into 2020 with only small changes. It looks the same, inside and out, but a new turbo engine option offers customers some more choice -- for a price, anyway.

Powertrain and specs

The Blazer's base engine is a naturally aspirated, 2.4-liter I4 with 193 horsepower, 188 pound-feet of torque and stop-start technology. The Blazer's least-powerful engine can only be had with front-wheel drive, where it is EPA-estimated to return 21 miles per gallon in the city, 27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Another carryover engine is the 3.6-liter, naturally aspirated V6, with 308 hp, 270 lb-ft of torque and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Here, both front- and all-wheel drive are available, the former returning fuel economy numbers of 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. If you choose all-wheel drive, the city and highway numbers drop to 18 and 25, respectively, though the 25-mpg combined figure is retained.

The 2020 Blazer's new engine is a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4, available on the mid-tier 2LT and 3LT models only. The turbo engine produces 230 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque and also uses a nine-speed automatic transmission. Official EPA fuel economy estimates aren't available for the 2.0T engine at the time of this writing, but we expect it to do slightly better than the 3.6-liter V6 in the city, highway and combined cycles.

When equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 and all-wheel drive, the 2020 Chevy Blazer can tow up to 4,500 pounds.

Interior

The Blazer offers seating for five passengers, with a three-across bench-seat arrangement in back. Both cloth and leather seats are available, depending on trim, and every Blazer comes standard with things like push-button start, a high-definition rear-view camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Chevrolet's Rear Seat Reminder tech, so you don't leave your kids or pets in the car accidentally.

Because the Blazer uses a smaller, five-passenger arrangement, it isn't nearly as spacious inside as other midsize vehicles -- like Chevy's own Traverse, for example. Instead, the Blazer competes with crossovers like the Ford Edge or Nissan Murano. With the rear seats upright, the Blazer offers 30.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which expands to 64.2 cubic feet with the bench folded flat.

Technology

No matter the trim, every 2020 Chevy Blazer comes with an 8-inch multimedia display running the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 software. Mid-tier trim levels use a higher-definition screen, and upper-crust Blazers offer embedded navigation. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity are standard across the board, and higher trim levels get a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

On the safety tech front, the Blazer offers plenty of it, but most of these features are not standard. The base Blazer is only equipped with the aforementioned rear-view camera, as well as access to Chevy's OnStar connected services. If you want items like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, a surround-view camera, lane-departure warning or lane-keeping assist, you have to step to a higher trim level.

Pricing

The 2020 Chevy Blazer starts at $29,995, including $1,995 for destination charges, for a front-wheel-drive L trim, powered by the 2.5-liter I4 engine. The most expensive Premier AWD model with the 3.6-liter V6, meanwhile, starts at $46,795 (including destination), and can easily crest $50,000 with options. Fully loaded, the Blazer is one of the most expensive vehicles in its class.

Here's a full pricing rundown. All prices include destination.

Blazer L 2.5L FWD: $29,995

Blazer 1LT 2.5L FWD: $33,495

Blazer 2LT 2.0L FWD: $33,995

Blazer 2LT 3.6L FWD: $34,495

Blazer 2LT 2.0L AWD: $35,995

Blazer 2LT 3.6L AWD: $37,145

Blazer 3LT 2.0L FWD: $38,195

Blazer 3LT 3.6L FWD: $38,695

Blazer 3LT 2.0L AWD: $40,195

Blazer 3LT 3.6L AWD: $41,345

Blazer RS 3.6L FWD: $41,795

Blazer Premier 3.6L FWD: $43,895

Blazer RS 3.6L AWD: $44,695

Blazer Premier 3.6L AWD: $46,795

Availability

The 2020 Chevy Blazer is on sale now.