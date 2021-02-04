Ford CEO says 2021 is pivotal for its EV plans

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford has one new electric car officially on sale in the Mustang Mach-E, but this year, the automaker's CEO said we'll learn a whole lot more about its future and how EVs play a big part of it. Jim Farley told CNBC in an interview published Thursday we'll receive the "entire picture" in the months to come.

Most newsworthy is this picture, in Farley's words, includes some changes in the way Ford allocates an $11.5 billion investment into "electrified" vehicles. Electrified can mean anything from a mild-hybrid to a plug-in hybrid and purely electric cars. The latter will receive far more focus under Farley, who took control of the automaker last year. The "mix" of vehicles, he said, is "definitely changing" to include more EVs. This year happens to be the one Ford wants to share a whole lot more of them.

Beyond the confirmed F-150 EV and an electric Transit van, we don't know what Ford has in the pipeline. A recent rumor, however, suggested the next-generation Mustang program isn't happening as planned as the automaker delays the car for a battery-electric makeover. That'd be a huge move, but Ford declined to comment on the news at the time.

We'll have to wait and see, but outside future EV news, 2021 looks like a good one for Ford as it prepares to launch the Bronco and the recently revealed, next-generation F-150 Raptor.