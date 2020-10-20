Buy a 2021 Ford Bronco, help save the American wilderness

Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport aren't zero-emissions vehicles that will have a grand impact on tailpipe emissions, but the automaker wants to ensure that buying either of the new SUVs still has a positive impact on the forests and trails the SUVs will no doubt take to.

On Tuesday, Ford announced the Bronco Wild Fund, which looks to raise $5 million to support reforestation and trail management. With the funds placed in a special endowment, supported directly from Bronco and Bronco Sport sales (as well as some licensed merchandise to come), Ford said it will also support scholarships and non-profits dedicated to preserving the great outdoors for generations to come. The first two nonprofits tied to the Bronco Wild Fund are the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound USA.

The former works to support some 193 million acres of forests across the country. The latter will tackle Ford's goal of educating and immersing more Americans in the outdoor experience, according to the automaker.

With the goal of $5 million set, Ford isn't stopping there. Even as the automaker strives to make every Bronco and Bronco Sport a little greener, Ford committed to planting one million new trees by the end of 2021, with the Bronco Wild Fund leading the initiative. So, yeah, buy a Bronco, help save the forests.