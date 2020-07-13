Ford Bronco reveal: How to watch the whole stampede live

The Ford reveal on Monday is a very big deal to a lot of people -- us included -- and while the COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the Blue Oval's reveal timeline (along with just about everything else), the pandemic did do one thing that should work out pretty well for you.

Specifically, the coronavirus caused the Bronco's reveal to be shifted to an online format instead of at an auto show or a private event, so now you can kick back in your finest sweatpants on today at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern and watch the sheet come off what could be the coolest American SUV since Ford stopped slapping Eddie Bauer badges on Broncos in the '90s. Maybe even cooler.

Yes, there was That Leak on Friday, but if you're like us, all that did was make you even more psyched to watch the reveal. In fact, if you're all excited to watch, you're probably wondering exactly how you should go about watching Ford reveal its new SUVs. The good news is that it'll be easy. You need only bookmark and revisit this very article (or click this link), and you'll be in the virtual front row along with all us auto journalists.

If you don't want to watch the whole unveil and just want the highlights, you can check out ABC, ESPN, the National Geographic channel, and Hulu, which will all be airing snippets of the festivities during other programs. ABC's will go up during the Country Music Association's "Best Of Fest," while ESPN's will air during SportsCenter. NatGeo will show up during National Parks: Yosemite and Hulu will broadcast all the different spots along with a curated collection of outdoorsy and off-road content. That said, your best bet for the most extensive reveal presentation will be right here -- Ford is planning a longer presentation on YouTube than on those networks.

If you're still on the fence about the Bronco, we'll offer you a brief refresher. To start, the Bronco is coming back after a quarter-century hiatus to find most of its biggest competitors (Chevrolet Blazer, RamCharger, etc.) pushing up daisies. Unfortunately for Ford, the Jeep Wrangler is still around, and it's spent the intervening decades sharpening its teeth off-road and becoming a much more livable vehicle. There's also a new and very compelling new Land Rover Defender just hitting the market, too.

We know that the new Bronco won't just be a single model, it'll be a family. Broncos will be available in a larger off-roader format with more traditional styling and a smaller, more crossover-like Bronco Sport version. The big Bronco will have a solid rear axle and independent front suspension and be available in some pretty great colors. It'll have a 7-speed manual transmission option as well as a 10-speed automatic, and it will likely get power from a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder or an optional 2.7-liter turbo V6. The baby Bronco will share some of its hardware with Ford's new Escape, but significantly more off-road capability is promised.

Beyond that, you'll have to wait until later today when the sheet comes off to find out more.