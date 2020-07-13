  • 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door
We finally have our first look at the 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door and we are 100% here for it.

The Bronco will be offered in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition trims.

The four-door Bronco can handle 1,370 pounds of payload and tow 3,500 pounds.

But it's the cool details, engine choices and all the off-road goodies that have us excited.

There are all kinds of thoughtful touches in the Bronco, like this accessory mount on the dash for personal electronics like phones, cameras and GPS units.

The Bronco will be offered with a base 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine, good for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Mated to this power plant is your choice of a seven-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

Also on hand is a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ground clearance on the four-door Bronco with the optional 35-inch tires is 11.5 inches.

Off-road geometry is pretty good too. With the optional 35s the approach angle is 43.2 degrees, departure angle is 37 degrees and breakover angle is 26.3 degrees.

The base 2021 Bronco 4-Door starts at $34,695, including $1,495 for delivery.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this impressive off-road machine.

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door: Hit the trails, bring your friends

