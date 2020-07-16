Just ahead of the reveal of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport, Roadshow Road-test Editor Emme Hall and I logged on for an in-depth video interview with the SUV family's chief designer, Paul Wraith, to chat about what went into the making of these two new off-road-focused vehicles.
Our wide-ranging interview covers everything from the learning curve this British designer faced upon being tasked with reinventing this iconic American SUV, to the special design features his team had to fight for. Wraith even explains why not selling the Bronco in Europe actually helped his team get to the design they wanted, and how he's having trouble deciding how to spec his personal Bronco. He even talks about the Bronco's hidden Easter Eggs, and what makes them different from the competition.
Grab a tasty beverage and join us for this chat with Wraith. He's got some compelling insights about how the new Bronco and Bronco Sport came into being, and we've peppered in lots of great renderings and development footage to help bring his stories to life.
Discuss: Ford Bronco chief designer Paul Wraith shares design secrets and talks Easter Eggs
