2021 Ford Bronco vs. the original first-gen: Oh, how far we've come

In case you couldn't tell, we're pretty excited about the 2021 Ford Bronco (and its smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport). We've already looked at how it compares with the Jeep Wrangler, but we also wondered, how's it stack up against the original?
The first Bronco rolled off the assembly line as a 1966 model and remained fairly steady until the second-generation model came along in 1977. This article talks about the 1971 Bronco pickup that we saw recently at a Ford-sponsored program, and pits it against the new two-door Badlands model.
Exterior dimensions
When we look at overall size, it's kind of ridiculous how much the Bronco has grown. While the old two-door came in at an overall length of 152.1 inches and had a wheelbase of just 92 inches, the 2021 Bronco Badlands trim is 174.8 inches long with a 100.4-inch wheelbase. The new Bronco is wider and taller, as well.
Exterior dimensions
|
|1971 Bronco Pickup
|2021 Bronco 2-Door
|Length
|152.1 in
|174.8 in
|Wheelbase
|92.0 in
|100.4 in
|Width
|68.8 in
|76.3 in
|Height
|68.9 in
|73.8 in
|Track (front/rear)
|57.4 in
|65.0 in
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warriorSee all photos
Off-road geometry
Approach, breakover and departure angles are crucial in a vehicle's off-road capability. The bigger the angle, the more obstacles the vehicle can climb over. These numbers assume the largest tires you can get from the factory for both models. Not surprisingly, with its smaller proportions, the 1971 Bronco had some great geometry and was probably akin to driving a mountain goat. The older Bronco did have a bit of a rear overhang which hindered its departure angle, but it still turned in some solid numbers.
Off-road specs
|
|1971 Bronco Pickup
|2021 Bronco 2-Door
|Ground clearance
|13.3 in
|11.6 in
|Approach angle
|45.0 deg
|43.2 deg
|Breakover angle
|31.2 deg
|29.0 deg
|Departure angle
|34.0 deg
|37.2 deg
1966-1977 Ford Bronco breaks new groundSee all photos
Engines
It's safe to say that manufacturers have come a long way in the past 50 or so years. The 1971 Bronco had a standard 2.8-liter, 170 cubic-inch straight six cylinder engine which put out a paltry 105 horsepower. An optional 4.9-liter, 302 cubic-inch V8 was new that year, pushing out just over 200 hp. Both were mated to a three-on-the-tree manual transmission.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Bronco has a 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 engine standard good for 270 hp with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 hp is only available with the 10-speed automatic.
Base engine specs
|
|1971 Bronco Pickup
|2021 Bronco 2-Door
|Engine
|2.8-liter I6
|2.3-liter turbo I4
|Power
|105 hp
|270 hp
|Torque
|158 lb-ft
|310 lb-ft
|Transmission(s)
|3-speed manual
|7-speed manual
|
|
|10-speed auto
Optional engine specs
|
|1971 Bronco Pickup
|2021 Bronco 2-Door
|Engine
|4.9-liter V8
|2.7-liter twin-turbo V6
|Power
|210 hp (max)
|310 hp
|Torque
|300 lb-ft
|400 lb-ft
|Transmission
|3-speed manual
|10-speed auto
Want more 2021 Ford Bronco news? We've got you covered:
- 2021 Ford Bronco: Everything we know
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport: All the official details
- Bronco vs. Wrangler: How these SUVs stack up
- 5 Bronco features that make it better than a Jeep
- 2021 Ford Bronco official pricing and trims
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport official pricing and trims
- How to order your Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport
- The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is sold out
- How Ford designers screwed the Bronco in the best possible way
Discuss: 2021 Ford Bronco vs. the original first-gen: Oh, how far we've come
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.