2021 Ford Bronco's Goodyear tires won't sport 'Wrangler' name for obvious reasons

The 2021 Ford Bronco plans to come out swinging against the Jeep Wrangler, there's no doubt about it, and it's clear the Blue Oval looked at every area possible -- right down to the tires wrapping the wheels.

Motor1 reported Wednesday the Bronco will not show the "Wrangler" name on its Goodyear tires, for reasons. It sounds a tad petty, but Ford more than likely didn't want the rivaling SUV's name splashed across the Bronco's meaty tires. Which Bronco trims will actually be equipped with the tires remains unclear still since there are plenty of tire options -- six total -- for buyers to choose from.

Ford did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

According to the report, the Wrangler name will still be present on the tires in one way, though. The inward side of the tires will still show the name, but otherwise, Bronco owners won't see it as good guy Goodyear scrubs it from the most prominent area.

At the end of the day, owners probably wouldn't have had much of an issue. Goodyear Wrangler tires are a popular choice for many vehicles. But you can't fault Ford for trying to keep its flashy new Bronco as pure as possible. Reservations remain open for the Bronco before the SUV starts shipping out to dealers next spring. If you had your eye on a First Edition though, those are gone.