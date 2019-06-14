Fisker electric SUV teaser shows off a unique D-pillar turn signal

Enlarge Image Henrik Fisker via Twitter

Henrik Fisker is determined to make it happen again. After launching the plug-in hybrid Fisker Karma, and subsequently abandoning the project and off-loading its IP to the group that eventually started Karma Automotive, the automotive designer is preparing to launch his next vehicular venture. We've only seen hints of the front end, but now, it's time to take a look 'round back.

Henrik Fisker this week tweeted out a teaser for his upcoming electric SUV. It's the first time we've seen even part of the rear end, and it looks pretty interesting, especially the body line that rises well above the shoulder line as it works its way back toward the D-pillar. The roof looks to have a bit of a fastback angle to it, and the taillights (what we can see, at least) look plenty slim.

The most interesting bit, however, is an integrated turn signal in the D-pillar. According to Fisker's tweet, it's meant to "provide extra safety when you change lanes." Additional lane-change signals are not necessarily new, but the overwhelming majority of them are slapped on the side-view mirrors. This is a unique location to put a marker, considering turn signals are usually integrated into the taillight structure.

So far, we've only seen hints of the unnamed SUV's front end. It's an interesting look, with headlights that have more than a hint of Range Rover in them, with some properly bulky fenders and bumpers that give the ute a little more rugged look than one might expect from a tech-forward electric vehicle. It's unclear when we'll get to see the whole thing, but given Fisker's timeline, it shouldn't be too far down the road.

Fisker first announced his intention to build an electric SUV in March. He estimates that the car will have an all-electric range north of 300 miles, yet its price tag is aiming below $40,000, which would make it one heck of a deal. The hope is that it'll come out in 2021, but before that, a drivable prototype is expected to make an appearance before the end of this year.