Fisker teases its 2021-bound electric SUV from another angle

Fisker seems pretty geeked about its upcoming electric SUV, and its enthusiasm has resulted in yet another teaser of this new car's front end.

Fisker on Friday unveiled the latest teaser of its still-unnamed electric SUV. While the first teaser showed a dead-on shot of the front end, the new teaser rotates to show off… not much more. We still get a peek at the front end, albeit from a slightly different angle, but the rear of the vehicle is still shrouded in darkness, save for a hint of vertical silhouette illuminated by taillight. Most of the rear remains shrouded since Fisker is promising "an extended open-air atmosphere," so there's probably something clever back there that Fisker is saving for a proper debut.

The new teaser doesn't teach us much. All the lights are mounted up high, lending a serious sense of height to the vehicle, with a positively monstrous set of 22-inch wheels thrown in for good measure. Despite being an all-electric vehicle, there's a whole heck of a lot of grille up front.

The specs that Fisker has thrown out thus far sound pretty promising. This SUV is alleged to have a sub-$40,000 starting point when it goes on sale in the second half of 2021. Its "80-plus-kilowatt-hour" battery pack is said to be good for a range of 300 miles, with one electric motor on each axle granting the vehicle all-wheel drive. The name, or at least more information, will likely come when Fisker shows off its drivable prototype, which is expected to happen later this year.

The teaser came with a bit of news, too. Fisker announced on Friday that it hired Don Jackson as a senior adviser for manufacturing, which means he'll be in charge of site selection and other manufacturing-side decisions. Jackson was President of Manufacturing at Volkswagen of America, and he was SVP for quality and production at Toyota before that.