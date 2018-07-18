First McLaren Senna in the US is resplendent in green carbon fiber

McLaren

Some people have very... interesting taste in customizing cars. Michael Fux, who made a metric dung-ton of money in the mattress industry, is one of them, and all it takes to figure that out is one glance at the latest addition to his collection.

This week, Fux took possession of the first McLaren Senna to be delivered to a US customer. It's tinted in a unique shade of emerald green known as Fux Green. But a closer glance reveals that it's not paint -- it's actually tinted carbon fiber, as this particular Senna has been optioned with a full carbon fiber body. The wheels, interestingly, carry a polished finish with red center caps on one side and blue on the other.

Things get weirder inside. The green-tinted carbon fiber extends to, well, just about everywhere it can extend to. Even the door struts are green! What isn't covered in green is wrapped in white leather. The headliner remains black, because even Michael Fux has limits.

The rest of the Senna is the same as every other. Its beating heart is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a 2.7-second sprint to 60 mph. Active aerodynamics abounds, because this car is built for one thing and one thing only -- outright performance. That extends to the curb weight, which is a svelte 2,641 pounds.

This isn't Fux's first wild McLaren. Last year, McLaren debuted Fux's customized 720S at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Clad in an equally polarizing shade of purple called Fux Fuschia, a color he also has on a Rolls-Royce Dawn, it made quite the statement. His car collection also includes a Rolls-Royce Wraith that looks like it took a dip in a vat of toothpaste.