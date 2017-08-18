McLaren built a very purple 720S for a very particular customer

The annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a great place to find some of the rarest and most interesting cars in the entire world. It's also a place where you can find a mattress mogul's bright fuschia McLaren 720S.

McLaren used the Pebble Beach Concours to show off its latest bespoke creation, a fuschia-on-white McLaren 720S. The car was built for Michael Fux, an American CEO and huge car guy. The car was built as part of the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) bespoke program, which means this car is way more expensive than your "average" 720S.

Enlarge Image McLaren

This color, aptly named Fux Fuschia, was created specifically for this car. Rolls-Royce originally developed the color, but MSO "redeveloped" it, and Fux will be the only person allowed to put this specific paint color on a McLaren. Fux Fuschia also finds its way onto the wheels, as well as a steering wheel pinstripe and on the door panels.

The remainder of the interior comprises MSO's special white leather with white stitching. In keeping with the monochromatic theme, there are white Alcantara suede floor mats with even more white stitching. There are also a few carbon fiber elements scattered about, but your eyes will undoubtedly be drawn to the purple or the white.

The 720S will live alongside several other McLaren in Fux's garage, including a MP4-12C, MP4-12C Spider and the P1 hypercar. As Drivetribe notes, his taste ranges from totally normal to obscenely grating, the latter of which seems applicable mostly to his stable of Rolls-Royce vehicles.

The McLaren 720S is one serious car. Its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 puts out 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds and will scream well past the 200-mph mark. Even without Fux Fuschia paint, it looks fast just sitting still. The base price of a McLaren 720S is about $250,000.