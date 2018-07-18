Feast your eyes upon the first McLaren Senna in the US

  • McLaren Senna Fux
This week, mattress titan Michael Fux took possession of the first McLaren Senna to be delivered to a US customer.     

It's tinted in a unique shade of emerald green known as Fux Green.

But a closer glance reveals that it's not paint -- it's actually tinted carbon fiber.

The wheels, interestingly, carry a polished finish with red center caps on one side and blue on the other.     

Things get weirder inside.     

The green-tinted carbon fiber extends to, well, just about everywhere it can extend to.    

What isn't covered in green is wrapped in white leather.

Its beating heart is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a 2.7-second sprint to 60 mph.     

Active aero abounds, because this car is built for one thing and one thing only -- outright performance.   

Last year, McLaren debuted Fux's customized 720S at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.     

It made quite the statement, wearing a shade of paint nearly as polarizing as this one.

Something tells us this won't be his last Macca.

