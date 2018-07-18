Feast your eyes upon the first McLaren Senna in the US

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This week, mattress titan Michael Fux took possession of the first McLaren Senna to be delivered to a US customer.
It's tinted in a unique shade of emerald green known as Fux Green.
But a closer glance reveals that it's not paint -- it's actually tinted carbon fiber.
The wheels, interestingly, carry a polished finish with red center caps on one side and blue on the other.
Things get weirder inside.
The green-tinted carbon fiber extends to, well, just about everywhere it can extend to.
What isn't covered in green is wrapped in white leather.
Its beating heart is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, good enough for a 2.7-second sprint to 60 mph.
Active aero abounds, because this car is built for one thing and one thing only -- outright performance.
Last year, McLaren debuted Fux's customized 720S at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
It made quite the statement, wearing a shade of paint nearly as polarizing as this one.
Something tells us this won't be his last Macca.