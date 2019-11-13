Ferrari Roma: A (handsome) Portofino coupe by another name

Enlarge Image Ferrari

Ferrari pulled a sneaky on us and did a little more than just show off a Portofino coupe, as was expected. Instead, the Prancing Horse went ahead and restyled the body and dropped a new name: This is the Ferrari Roma.

The name, if it's not obvious, is a nod to Italy's capital city, and the simple, yet handsome design, is meant to recall a "pleasurable way of life" that characterized the city in the 1950s and '60s. I don't exactly know what Ferrari means by that, but I'll stick by my opinion that the design is good looking. Unlike the Portofino, the Roma gets a squintier front fascia, closer to the SF90 Stradale supercar. While the side profile reveals a simple (and refreshing) design with hips similar to the 812 Superfast, the rear also gets a more modern makeover with a rump similar in shape to the Portofino, but with futuristic taillights.

Ferrari also called this a "2 Plus" coupe, which isn't a designation it's used before. Typically, a number following the "plus" indicates how many the car will seat in the back. The Portofino that the Roma shares much with was, for example, originally offered with two small backseats to make it just barely a "2 plus 2."

As for the engine, it's a familiar thing. It's still the turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 found in the Portofino, but it nabs an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission from the SF90 Stradale. Total, there's 611 horsepower on tap with 561 pound-feet of torque to push the coupe around. Horsepower is actually up from 592 hp in the Portofino, though torque is identical.

Pressing the accelerator pedal in and leaving it there will reveal a top speed greater than 200 mph, and 0-to-62 mph will come in 3.4 seconds. The Roma, even without the extra power, should feel a smidge quicker as it weighs about 440 pounds less than the Portofino, since the convertible gear and extra reinforcements aren't needed for the fixed-roof coupe.

That's about all Ferrari had to share about the new model so far after it made its debut at a private event for clients. This is also the final of the five new cars the Italian marque planned to show off this year. It's been a good year for fans, with the debut of the aforementioned SF90 Stradale supercar, F8 Tributo, F8 Spider and the 812 GTS. Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to search the couch cushions for loose $100 bills so I can purchase one.