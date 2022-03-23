Ferrari Releases First Purosangue SUV Teaser

Ferrari

We've known for a few years that Ferrari would be building an SUV to replace the GTC4Lusso and compete with the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, and today the Italian stallion released the first official teaser image of the upcoming model. Tentatively dubbed the Purosangue -- Italian for "thoroughbred" -- the SUV matches leaked images that circulated around social media a couple months ago.

The sole teaser shows off the Purosangue's front end, and it looks mighty aggressive. The slit-like headlights are similar to what's on the SF90 and SP3 Daytona, with an upper unit combined with thin lower LED strips. A black band in the angular shark nose runs between the headlights and contains a front camera, with Ferrari's rectangular yellow badge mounted on the sculpted hood and the prancing horse logo centered in the lower grille.

While we can't see much of the lower fascia, from the leaked shots we know it will have huge intakes with black trim and additional LED lights. The Purosangue will also have body cladding on the wheel arches and lower body, quad taillights like those on the Roma, a large rear diffuser with four exhaust tips and a raked hatch with a spoiler. No interior photos have been leaked, but expect five seats and a dashboard with lots of screens taking inspiration from Ferrari's recent models.

Ferrari's teaser microsite calls the Purosangue a "genuine game changer" and says that it will be fully revealed later this year. Many rumors have swirled around about what powertrains the Purosangue will use; the 296 GTB's plug-in-hybrid V6 is the most likely option, but the SUV could also be available with a V8 option and maybe even a range-topping V12. It's also a strong candidate for a fully electric powertrain. Expect a starting price of around $300,000 when the Purosangue goes on sale next year.