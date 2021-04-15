Ferrari bumps up its first fully electric model to 2025

Ferrari

Light your torches and gather your pitchforks, keyboard warriors, because Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle is coming sooner than we initially thought. According to a report Thursday by Automotive News Europe, it's coming in 2025.

That's right, a Ferrari without a wild, screaming engine or an absurd maintenance schedule (probably) is coming in the near future. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann confirmed as much during the company's annual meeting.

"We are very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025. We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way," Elkann said.

Now, that leaves us to wonder a few things. First, what kind of EV will this be? Will this be a successor to the LaFerrari -- a car in the same lineage as the F40, F50 and Enzo? Or will this be a production model to replace or sit alongside the company's more conventional mid-engine and Berlinetta models?

Regardless of what happens with the EV, Ferrari is shaping up to have a busy few years. Not only is it planning on debuting three new models in the next few months -- again, according to Elkann -- but we're also expecting to see its long-awaited answer to the Lamborghini Urus SUV, aka the Purosangue.

We reached out to Ferrari for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.