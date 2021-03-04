Fast and Furious saga's upcoming F9 movie delayed once again

Enlarge Image Universal Pictures

After its latest Super Bowl ad, we said we'd let you know if Universal decided on yet another delay for F9, the upcoming installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Welp, here we are. On Thursday, the official Fast Saga Facebook page published a short video showing the film's new release date: June 25.

The new date is almost a one-month delay from the previous May 28, 2021 debut for theaters in the US. We were originally supposed to see F9 in theaters back in April of 2020. The pandemic quickly swept film releases out of the 2020 calendar year, especially major movies like F9 and the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die. The latter's seen even more delays and dates, most recently being pushed back to October of this year.

F9 promises a familiar action-packed formula with plenty of old faces, and some new -- one even seemingly returning from the dead in Han (Sung Kang). Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto gets a brother called Jakob (John Cena), an assassin hell-bent on taking down Dom and his crew. Cars will explode and jump off cliffs, and there's also some sort of magnet plane. Hopefully, we can see the utter chaos finally unfold this June.