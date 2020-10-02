Enlarge Image Universal Pictures

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a great big wrench into a multitude of industries, and the movie business certainly hasn't been immune. The Fast and Furious saga's latest installment is now going to have to wait until May of 2021 to get its theatrical review, according to a report published Friday by The Hollywood Reporter.

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise was originally due in theaters on May 22 of 2020 with plenty of hype slathered on in anticipation of the return of past characters. The film was first pushed back in March, at the start of the widespread lockdowns and quarantine measures put in place to help stop the spread of COVID.

The trailer for the film features some pretty intense action, including massive jumps, explosions and even a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket strapped to it. The film sees Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto pursued by his estranged, rogue brother Jakob. John Cena plays Toretto's muscular bro, who happens to be a performance driving expert, a master thief and an assassin. He wants Dominic dead on orders from a bowl-cut-sporting Charlize Theron.

Of course, F9 is far from being the only film delayed by the coronavirus, with the much-anticipated new James Bond film now planned for release in April of 2021.