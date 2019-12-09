Elon Musk whacks traffic pylon in Tesla Cybertruck

Screenshot of TMZ

California locals should keep their eyes open because Elon Musk is apparently piloting a Tesla Cybertruck on local roads.

The electric pickup truck was his vehicle of choice as he arrived at a famed Japanese restaurant in the Los Angeles area, TMZ reported on Sunday. Video and photos show the Tesla CEO arriving and leaving the restaurant in futuristic style. The report also claimed valets left the Cybertruck as a centerpiece in the parking lot because this electric pickup is an instant attention grabber.

Imagine being the valet that night and parking a prototype Cybertruck. There's a story to tell for years to come.

During the evening, Musk also emerged with actor Edward Norton to show off the new Cybertruck. Perhaps he earned yet another preorder for the electric pickup truck, scheduled for production in late 2021. That'll be for the most-powerful models, like the tri-motor and dual-motor variants. The cheapest, single-motor pickup is supposedly coming in late 2022.

None of this was the most eye-catching part of the night, though. Instead, it was when Musk departed the restaurant driving the Cybertruck and struck a road pylon leaving the parking lot with the electric pickup's rear tire. Twitter obviously piled on the jokes, insisting that the pylon was about the size of a child and not difficult to see. It makes a healthy smacking noise as the Tesla CEO leaves.

Not only that, but it certainly looks like Musk and his Tesla entourage blew through a red light in the intersection. Cross traffic appears to have a green light and starts flowing after the Cybertruck and another Tesla motor got through.

The electric pickup was also spotted cruising I-405 this past weekend, with eagle-eyed driver recording it in motion.

The Cybertruck is absolutely a prototype vehicle and it's not clear if the electric pickup was running manufacturer plates for testing purposes. Otherwise, it's not road-legal, especially without side mirrors. Fancier camera-based systems for side mirrors are also not legal in the US -- at least not yet.