Watch Elon Musk and Jay Leno drive the Cybertruck through a Boring Company tunnel

Jay Leno may be best known as the former host of the Tonight Show, but you probably also know that he's got a serious thing for cars. Now his day job consists of the show Jay Leno's Garage, and on the latest episode, he met with the one and only Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and founder of the Boring Company.

Oh, and he drove a very popular vehicle with Musk riding shotgun: the Tesla Cybertruck. A high honor indeed, as the world clamors for every bit of detail on the electric pickup truck.

Musk and Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen chit-chat about the design, and show off the motorized bed cover Tesla has named "the vault." It reveals the Cybertruck's bed and Musk even walks on the cover to show off how strong the material is. We aren't, however, treated to another snafu like the window smashing during the electric truck's reveal.

Once Leno and Musk get to the test drive, we receive another treat. Musk directs Leno to take the Cybertruck into a Boring Company tunnel. Apparently, this was the first time the hulking pickup made its way into the test tunnel, and luckily, it fit. After driving underneath Los Angeles, the elevator snags the Cybertruck and puts both gentlemen back on the surface without a single nick or ding.

We don't learn a whole lot else about the Cybertruck that we didn't already know, and Musk has since walked back a comment he made in the clip about the vehicle's production design. In the segment, he mentions the Cybertruck will probably shrink 5% for production to fit in a standard garage. The CEO tweeted this week, however, saying that won't be the case. Instead, Tesla might build a different, smaller truck.