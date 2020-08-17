This electric McLaren Senna is shockingly affordable

McLaren

Here's the latest McLaren supercar for you to feast your eyes on, and it's all-electric.

Don't worry, it's not an actual McLaren Senna road car, if that wasn't apparent by now, but it's instead the latest car part of the firm's "Ride-On" children's range. It's essentially an electric-powered toy car fit for tiny kids. That doesn't mean it's not cool, though. Just look at McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris' face.

Despite being a kid's toy, the Senna model is shockingly detailed. The car features working dihedral doors, a working brake system with functioning brake lights and an infotainment system. There are also programmed McLaren Senna sounds for kids to get a supercar experience, including a startup sound after using the push-button start. Man, kids' toy cars have seriously come a long way.

McLaren will sell the Senna Ride-On at Walmart and Target stores in five different color schemes, and it costs $582. However, the yellow and green livery seen here will be sold exclusively through McLaren retailers. Maybe a retailer can even put together a delivery experience to match the real-life Senna.