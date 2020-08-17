2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

This electric McLaren Senna is shockingly affordable

All right, so it won't fit an adult, but it's a pretty cheap way to buy a McLaren.

Listen
- 01:02
McLaren Senna Ride-On toy car

Look at how freaking cool this is, guys.

 McLaren

Here's the latest McLaren supercar for you to feast your eyes on, and it's all-electric.

Don't worry, it's not an actual McLaren Senna road car, if that wasn't apparent by now, but it's instead the latest car part of the firm's "Ride-On" children's range. It's essentially an electric-powered toy car fit for tiny kids. That doesn't mean it's not cool, though. Just look at McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris' face.

McLaren Senna Ride-On toy carEnlarge Image

That's a happy Lando.

 McLaren

Despite being a kid's toy, the Senna model is shockingly detailed. The car features working dihedral doors, a working brake system with functioning brake lights and an infotainment system. There are also programmed McLaren Senna sounds for kids to get a supercar experience, including a startup sound after using the push-button start. Man, kids' toy cars have seriously come a long way.

McLaren will sell the Senna Ride-On at Walmart and Target stores in five different color schemes, and it costs $582. However, the yellow and green livery seen here will be sold exclusively through McLaren retailers. Maybe a retailer can even put together a delivery experience to match the real-life Senna.

Lego McLaren Senna is made from nearly half a million bricks

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Honoring Senna with the car that bears his name
12:00