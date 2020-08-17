Here's the latest McLaren supercar for you to feast your eyes on, and it's all-electric.
Don't worry, it's not an actual McLaren Senna road car, if that wasn't apparent by now, but it's instead the latest car part of the firm's "Ride-On" children's range. It's essentially an electric-powered toy car fit for tiny kids. That doesn't mean it's not cool, though. Just look at McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris' face.
Despite being a kid's toy, the Senna model is shockingly detailed. The car features working dihedral doors, a working brake system with functioning brake lights and an infotainment system. There are also programmed McLaren Senna sounds for kids to get a supercar experience, including a startup sound after using the push-button start. Man, kids' toy cars have seriously come a long way.
McLaren will sell the Senna Ride-On at Walmart and Target stores in five different color schemes, and it costs $582. However, the yellow and green livery seen here will be sold exclusively through McLaren retailers. Maybe a retailer can even put together a delivery experience to match the real-life Senna.
Discuss: This electric McLaren Senna is shockingly affordable
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.