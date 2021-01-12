GM revealed its new BrightDrop business unit at CES 2021

This logistics-focused brand could revolutionize how goods are delivered in the coming years.

GM BrightDrop
GM

Meet BrightDrop, GM's latest division.

GM BrightDrop
GM

BrightDrop is a logistics-focused company designed to make it easier for couriers to deliver goods. 

GM BrightDrop
GM

The cornerstone of BrightDrop is the new EV600 all-electric commercial van.

GM BrightDrop
GM

The EV600 features a driving range of of up to 250 miles and loads of other technology.

GM BrightDrop
GM

With more than 600 cubic feet of cargo space, the EV600 should have no trouble hauling loads of goods.

GM BrightDrop
GM

GM also introduced the EP1, a motorized pallet that can help couriers carry more with less chance of injury.

GM BrightDrop
GM

Customers can remotely manage the EV600 and EP1, thanks to BrightDrop's cloud-based software.

