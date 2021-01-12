GM revealed its new BrightDrop business unit at CES 2021

This logistics-focused brand could revolutionize how goods are delivered in the coming years.
Meet BrightDrop, GM's latest division.
BrightDrop is a logistics-focused company designed to make it easier for couriers to deliver goods.
The cornerstone of BrightDrop is the new EV600 all-electric commercial van.
The EV600 features a driving range of of up to 250 miles and loads of other technology.
With more than 600 cubic feet of cargo space, the EV600 should have no trouble hauling loads of goods.
GM also introduced the EP1, a motorized pallet that can help couriers carry more with less chance of injury.
Customers can remotely manage the EV600 and EP1, thanks to BrightDrop's cloud-based software.
