Electric Cadillac Lyriq shows off its charging port as debut draws closer

Cadillac

Cadillac has a lot riding on its transformation into General Motors' lead electric vehicle brand, and we'll get our first taste of its electric future on Aug. 6. On that date, the Cadillac Lyriq will debut.

Before then, Cadillac's dialing up the teasers. It posted to Twitter Thursday showing the Lyriq's charging port. Aside from the massive door that hides the charging port (and the Cadillac logo), we also catch a glimpse of the EV's wheels. One other addition is the "GM Design" badge at the bottom that sort of reminds me of GM's "badge of excellence" from years back. It was the tiny chrome GM badge that sat in a similar spot on all vehicles from GM brands to better link them together.

Aside from a dark teaser from a few weeks back, we don't really have much else to go on when it comes to the EV's final design. Sure, we have the original design sketches from 2019, but we'll have to wait and see how well that translates to a production-bound SUV.

Nevertheless, this will be a big debut for Cadillac and GM alike -- especially after delaying the debut amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Lyriq should be the first EV from the automaker to ride on its new BEV3 platform, which makes room for the Ultium battery technology. The tech, meant to help better hunt Tesla in the future, should be capable of 400-mile ranges.

Stick around because we'll likely see a few other teasers before the big reveal one week from today.