Cadillac shocks Detroit Auto Show with electric SUV preview

On the eve of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac has surprised the media with a first look at an upcoming electric crossover SUV, perhaps the first of many electric vehicles to come for the marque.

After recently learning that the Cadillac luxury brand would become General Motors' "lead electric vehicle brand," we all expected to see an EV unveiled soon, just not this soon. That said, we've only so far seen renderings of the electric crossover with few details regarding specs.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

The EV's name and specific details regarding its powertrain and range will be revealed closer to an also yet-unspecified launch window. So far, what we do know is that it will be based on GM's upcoming future "BEV3" electric vehicle platform. The electric Caddy crossover will be just the first in a range of vehicles to make use of the platform, which has been designed to accommodate front-, rear- or all-wheel drive configurations. Expect to see BEV3 underpinning a wide range of GM vehicles globally over the next few years.

The rest of the Cadillac brand is also ramping up for lineup overhaul, starting with the XT6 crossover which also debuted ahead of the Detroit show this week. Cadillac also expects to debut about a half-dozen new models -- roughly one every six months -- leading up to 2021, including the next-generation Escalade and an upcoming performance sedan. How many of those will be plug-in vehicles? We'll just have to wait and see.

"Cadillac's EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world," said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. "It will represent the height of luxury and innovation while positioning Cadillac as the pinnacle of mobility."

Our last encounter with Caddy -- when we reviewed the 2019 XT4 -- impressed with brand's equipment, style and design, but left us disappointed by its powertrain and performance. Perhaps a jolt of electric torque and efficiency will be just what the brand needs to stay competitive.