Tesla has raised prices in the US for all its electric vehicles except for the Model 3, its least expensive offering. The increases, which took effect Thursday, are modest -- representing hikes of between about 0.5% and 1.1%, Reuters reported.

The Model S and X vehicles were bumped up $1,000, to $88,490 and $98,490, respectively. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the performance versions of both cars is now $108,490.

Model Y variants, meanwhile, only increased by $250. The MSRP for the standard Model Y is now $47,490, while the long-range edition is $50,490 and the performance model is $54,490. The cost of a Model 3 remained the same, at $40,240 for the standard rear-wheel drive edition, $47,240 for the long-range version and $53,240 for the performance edition.

This isn't the first time the automaker has tweaked its pricing this year. In January, Tesla slashed prices by up to 20% to enable some models to qualify for the EV tax credit, which caps a car's sticker price at $55,000.

The prices for the various versions of the Model S and Model X were lowered between 4% and 9% in March, and knocked down another 2% to 6% in April. Later that same month, though, Tesla raised the asking price of both cars by $2,500, throwing in three years of free Supercharging if owners took possession of their vehicle before July.

Separately, the Chinese government this week ordered a recall of more than a million Teslas, citing braking problems that could lead drivers to step on the accelerator longer than needed, increasing the risk of a collision. The recall affects all four models, but Tesla maintains the issue can be remedied with a software update.

