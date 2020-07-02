2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is an 810 hp drag strip terror

The 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock is kind of like a Demon-lite.
It makes a little less power, is a little slower in the quarter-mile but will still blow the doors off basically any production car.
The Super Stock makes 810 horsepower from the venerable 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8.
It also comes standard with Nitto NT05R drag radials and lightweight wheels.
These, in combination with special transmission and suspension tuning, make it insanely quick.
How quick? Try 3.2 seconds to 60 mph and 10.25 seconds in the quarter-mile.
SRT's Tim Kuniskis promised that there would never be another Demon and that's likely to be true.
This Super Stock will get you 90% of the way there though -- and that's impressive.
Unlike the Demon, this won't be a strictly limited model.
So you can order as many as you'd like when those order books open later this year.