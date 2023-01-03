Following up on last year's Airflow Concept EV, Chrysler and its parent company Stellantis are showcasing their vision for the interior of a future autonomous electric vehicle with the Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit concept at CES 2023.

The demonstrator is essentially a vehicle cabin without the vehicle around it, floating a pair of seats in a cockpit composed of recycled post-industrial and ocean plastics and textile-infused walnut flooring -- both sustainable materials -- and, perhaps more noteworthy for Chrysler, absolutely zero chrome. The Synthesis Cockpit's purpose is to showcase the three pillars of Stellantis' future vehicle technology -- STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA AutoDrive -- and how they combine to create what Chrysler and Stellantis call "Harmony in Motion."

STLA Brain provides the electrical architecture powering the infotainment and, presumably, tying into the rest of the electric vehicle that will eventually be built around the cabin. Meanwhile, the STLA Smart Cockpit infotainment system is the user interface, wrapping front-row occupants with a dual-tier, 37.2-inch sculpted black glass panel and screen. The Smart Cockpit tech bakes in AI technology that is said to learn the driver's habits over time and adapts with predictive changes and enhancements.

Chrysler presents a day in the life of a driver with a vehicle equipped with the Synthesis Cockpit beginning with the AI assistant welcoming them to the vehicle, presenting maps of a trip plan based on AI-learned preferences and user-supplied data. Biometric data will be used to authenticate and to tell one driver from another for shared vehicles. At the end of the day, the tech will also be able to initiate smart home "wake-up" routines upon returning home.

The Synthesis Cockpit is designed with STLA AutoDrive technology and Level 3 autonomous driving in mind. (You may have noticed the complete lack of a steering wheel.) Chrysler and Stellantis reckon that empowering drivers to reliably take their hands off the wheel and eyes off of the road is the key to opening up the dashboard for all of these "new and innovative features" that will continue to evolve within the vehicle via over-the-air updates. Getting autonomy right will allow the driver to multitask, make conference calls or engage in other productivity-based activities. However, it also includes Chill, Zen and Fun modes that allow passengers to relax with features like meditation, karaoke and gaming while the vehicle is stationary or operating autonomously.

Chrysler will be the first Stellantis brand in North America to feature the new STLA technologies, a plan put in motion alongside its goal to launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and transition to a full EV lineup by 2028.