Chrysler announces at CES 2022 it's going all-electric by 2028

On Wednesday, as part of its CES 2022 news blitz, Chrysler announced it's aiming to go all electric by 2028. The venerable Stellantis division will offer its first EV by 2025 before ditching internal combustion completely a few years later.

Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer said in an official release, "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028." Chrysler promises its upcoming EVs will also be built using clean manufacturing processes and feature recyclable and renewable materials. The Airflow concept, for instance, is fitted with vegetable-tanned leather and its floor mats and carpeting are made of recycled materials.

For many competing companies, converting to an all-electric lineup in such short order is a nearly impossible task, but it should be a relative cakewalk for Chrysler, since there's not much going on there these days. Sure, the brand's Pacifica minivan (in both conventional and plug-in hybrid forms) is superb, and the 300 sedan isn't terrible considering it's practically old enough to qualify for senior discounts, but other than these two nameplates, that's all Chrysler offers.

Whether it's a production version of the Airflow concept or not, the pure-electric model that's slated to arrive by 2025 should give Chrysler a solid foundation. Beyond this cornerstone nameplate, it's conceivable the brand could introduce an all-electric minivan by 2028, giving drivers another option. As for the 300, given its advanced years and the general unpopularity of sedans these days, it probably isn't long for this world. Adding new models is just as effective a method of electrifying the brand as clearing out the deadwood.

"Chrysler is an iconic American automotive brand, with a heritage in creating new advanced technologies and product segments," said Feuell. "Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences."