2021 Chrysler Pacifica priced from $36,540, AWD adds $2,995

Chrysler announced pricing for the redesigned 2021 Pacifica minivan on Friday, ahead of its arrival at dealerships later this year. At $36,540 (including $1,495 for destination), the 2021 Pacifica is only $1,000 more expensive than its predecessor.

That'll get you the entry-level Pacifica Touring, with standard LED lighting, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and parking assist. The Pacifica is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

One of the Pacifica's newest features is the availability of all-wheel drive. Optional on Touring, Touring L, Limited and the new range-topping Pinnacle models, all-wheel drive is a $2,995 upcharge. A fully loaded Pacifica Pinnacle AWD tops out at $54,885 including destination.

Chrysler continues to offer a plug-in hybrid version of the Pacifica, as well, which starts at $41,490 for a Touring Hybrid. The Pacifica Hybrid can travel around 30 miles on fully electric power and delivers a combined 80 miles per gallon equivalent. This plug-in powertrain is also available on the Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle models, topping out at $52,340. Unfortunately, you can't option the Pacifica Hybrid with all-wheel drive.

The Pacifica offers a ton of new features for 2021, the most impressive of which is Chrysler's new Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which comes standard with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The range-topping Pacifica Pinnacle has niceties like quilted leather seats, pillows for the second-row captain's chairs, a dual-level storage console, 20-inch wheels, a 360-degree camera, parallel and perpendicular parking assist and more.

For folks on a budget, Chrysler will continue to offer the Voyager minivan, which does not get any styling updates for 2021, and is sort of a just-the-essentials version of the Pacifica. It comes with a 7-inch touchscreen running a slightly older version of Uconnect (still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality), forward collision warning, Chrysler's Stow 'N Go seating and more.

The most attractive thing about the 2021 Voyager is its price: $28,730 including destination, or $7,810 less than the base Pacifica Touring. A slightly better equipped Voyager LX comes in at $31,540 while the fleet-only (read: rental car) Voyager LXi costs $34,740.

We're big fans of the Pacifica here at Roadshow. Our long-term 2017 Pacifica was a trusty people-and-cargo-hauler, and we liked it so much that when it left, we traded it in for a 2018 Pacifica Hybrid. We're looking forward to getting our hands on the updated 2021 model sometime later this year.