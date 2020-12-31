Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: The most stylish minivan in the land

The redesigned Pacifica minivan looks great.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is the Chrysler Pacifica, slightly refreshed for the 2021 model year.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

For families on the go, the minivan is a good alternative to the ubiquitous three-row crossover.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Pacifica is available as a plug-in hybrid with 32 miles of all-electric range.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Plus you can get this super-dope red interior.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 16-kilowatt-hour battery in the Pacifica expends its energy when drivers first start the van. Don't expect to be able to save that range for running errands around town. 

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Two motors in the front are combined with a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine, for a total output of 260 horsepower. 

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Unfortunately, all-wheel drive is not available with the hybrid powertrain. 

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The new Uconnect 5 is standard on a 10-inch touchscreen with a customizable homescreen.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa are all here.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Pacifica Hybrid starts at $41,490 including $1,495 for destination. The Limited trim pictured here comes to $50,825.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid.

2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Chysler Pacifica hybrid
Emme Hall/Roadshow
