2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: The most stylish minivan in the land

The redesigned Pacifica minivan looks great.
This is the Chrysler Pacifica, slightly refreshed for the 2021 model year.
For families on the go, the minivan is a good alternative to the ubiquitous three-row crossover.
The Pacifica is available as a plug-in hybrid with 32 miles of all-electric range.
Plus you can get this super-dope red interior.
The 16-kilowatt-hour battery in the Pacifica expends its energy when drivers first start the van. Don't expect to be able to save that range for running errands around town.
Two motors in the front are combined with a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine, for a total output of 260 horsepower.
Unfortunately, all-wheel drive is not available with the hybrid powertrain.
The new Uconnect 5 is standard on a 10-inch touchscreen with a customizable homescreen.
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa are all here.
The Pacifica Hybrid starts at $41,490 including $1,495 for destination. The Limited trim pictured here comes to $50,825.
