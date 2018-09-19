Cadillac says goodbye to CTS-V, ATS-V, will expand V line

It's a new day at Cadillac, and unfortunately, that means the sun is setting on two of our favorite domestic performance models: the ATS-V and the CTS-V. In an email to Roadshow, Cadillac confirmed that it plans to cease production of both vehicles by Spring, 2019. However, that doesn't mean the end of the V performance line as a whole -- not by a long shot.

"Starting in 2019, Cadillac will broaden the V-Series sub-brand and add high-performance variants across its portfolio -- all with enhanced propulsion systems, chassis and brake systems," said a brand representative in an email to Roadshow. "This includes the new hand-built Blackwing V8 for the CT6-V that develops an estimated 550 horsepower and a class-leading 627 pound-feet of torque. With the ATS-V and CTS-V sunsetting and the arrival of the CT6-V this spring, V-Series is embarking on its next chapter, where we begin to broaden the V lineup."

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

It turns out that when Cadillac debuted its CT6 V-Sport at the New York Auto Show in March, people really liked it. They especially seemed to like the 4.2-liter turbocharged Blackwing V8 engine that powers it, so the folks behind Cadillac have opted to give their full-size luxury sedan the full-fat V treatment with even more performance goodies.

"Beginning with the debut of the CTS-V Sedan in 2004, the V-Series sub-brand sparked new life into Cadillac," said Mark Reuss, executive vice president and president of GM Global Automotive Group and Cadillac, in an official statement. "As a result of the overwhelming response the CT6 V-Sport received when revealed in early 2018, we've decided to formally make it a V-Series, signaling the expansion of V-Series."

Historically, Cadillac's V models have not represented a significant portion of sales for the brand, but their performance cred has provided something of a halo for the long-struggling marque. While not yet a "name brand" performance division like its rivals at BMW's M program or Mercedes-Benz AMG, Cadillac's V-Series has indeed burnished the image of General Motors' luxury brand.

Despite the impending demise of the ATS-V and CTS-V, it sounds like the V-Series will remain an important cornerstone of the Wreath and Crest brand's revival efforts.