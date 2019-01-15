Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Fans of domestically produced luxury sedans rejoice! Reports of the Cadillac CT6 sedan's demise appear to have been somewhat exaggerated. Newly minted GM president Mark Reuss and Cadillac boss Steve Carlisle told Automotive News on Monday that CT6 production is going to continue, despite it no longer being built at GM's Hamtramck plant.



Reports from November of last year named the CT6 among a pile of sedans from the General that were slated to get the ax. This decision didn't immediately make sense given the hubbub surrounding Cadillac's bespoke twin-turbo V8 Blackwing engine.

With production at Hamtramck set to end in July, GM still needs to figure out where the heck it's going to build the CT6. It's possible that Cadillac could move production to another US factory or take the production of the standard car to the factory in China where it builds the CT6 Hybrid.

"From the very beginning, we never said that CT6 was going away, because we're very keen on launching Blackwing and Super Cruise and all those sorts of things," said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac, in an interview with Automotive News.

Unfortunately, the five other vehicles included in GM's November announcement are still getting the chop. These include the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Cruze, Impala and Volt.