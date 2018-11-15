Cadillac is sending the CT6 PHEV to a farm upstate

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Word around the campfire is that Cadillac will kill off its CT6 plug-in hybrid in 2019 when the model gets its midcycle refresh, according to a report published Tuesday by GM Authority.

Looking objectively at the CT6 PHEV, it's kind of easy to see why it is going away. It's a very nice car, pleasant to drive and all, but it's expensive considering it lacks Cadillac's excellent Super Cruise system, and it's built in China.

Given the current political situation with Chinese import tariffs, and the fact that sedans are already a tough sell in the US, it doesn't look likely that this particular turkey will be getting a pardon from the folks in Detroit.

"Cadillac remains committed to electrified systems for our vehicles," said a Cadillac representative, in a statement to Roadshow. "Although production of the CT6 Plug-In for North America is discontinuing for the 2019 model year, alternative fuel vehicles remain a part of our future product portfolio as we move deeper into our 10-year plan."

If and when Cadillac brings the hybrid CT6 back, it would be great to see it paired with the brand's new, bespoke Blackwing V8 as a V model, though we won't hold our breath.