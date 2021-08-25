Bollinger is back with its Chass-E Class 3, 4 and 5 work trucks

Bollinger

Hey, remember Bollinger? If not, it's an electric truck startup that debuted some extremely boxy but rugged-looking vehicles a couple of years ago. Everyone was pretty pumped about them until Bollinger debuted a six-figure price tag to go along with that simplistic styling, and people got a little less pumped. Fast forward to Wednesday, and now Bollinger is taking its electric truck know-how and applying it to Class 3, 4 and 5 chassis, which it refers to as its Chass-E platforms.

What are Class 3, 4 and 5 trucks? I'm glad you asked. The truck class system (not to be confused with the class system at work in English servant dramas) is based on a truck's gross vehicle weight rating or GVWR. Class 1, 2a and 2b are all considered light trucks, which most people own and use. Class 3 are 1-ton trucks like the F-350 Super Duty or Ram 3500 and are considered medium trucks. Class 4 and 5 are also considered medium trucks and encompass GVWRs from 14,001 to 19,500 pounds.

Bollinger's Class 3, 4 and 5 trucks will feature the company's 700-volt battery system with battery pack capacities of 140, 210 or 280 kilowatt-hours. The longest-range versions should be able to exceed 200 miles on a charge. Buyers will be able to spec their pack because that will also affect the vehicle's payload rating, which is a big deal if you need your electric truck to haul very heavy loads.

The trucks will be sold exclusively with a solid rear axle, which makes sense. Almost all vehicles in these categories are fitted with solid axles because they tend to be easier to maintain and more robust, allowing for heavier payloads.

Bollinger will show off the Chass-E vehicles at the ATC Expo in Long Beach, California, in Booth 1701 on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.