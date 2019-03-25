BMW i4, iNext electric cars will have a 373-mile driving range

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW on Monday shared a few more details on two of its upcoming electric cars as the models go through cold-weather testing in northern Sweden. Both the BMW i4, a four-door coupe set to start production in 2021, and the BMW iNext crossover will offer a driving range of over 600 kilometers, or 373 miles per charge. That's based on the European WLTP test cycle, so it's worth bearing in mind that EPA mileage ratings for the US market will vary.

Those models are currently being put through their paces near the Arctic Circle to see how their batteries, motors and other components handle "bitter cold" conditions, BMW said. The BMW iX3 is also being tested with those models -- it will be built in China and is set to launch in 2020 as the next step in BMW's electrification efforts. The automaker said earlier this month it would offer 12 all-electric models by 2025.

Enlarge Image BMW

The BMW i4 is a sporty four-door that the company says will occupy the "premium midrange segment." It'll be able to sprint to 62 miles per hour in just 4 seconds yet is promised to still offer a luxurious ride. The i4 goes into production in Munich in 2021.

The camouflaged prototype seen here appears to have the sort of graceful, sloping roofline of a car like today's 4 Series Gran Coupe. It should be a descendant of the i Vision Dynamics concept that BMW first showed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW's other forthcoming electric car, the iNext, is a larger crossover that the company promises will be designed to handle Level 3 -- i.e. hands-off -- autonomous driving. Like the i4, its driving range is pegged at 600 kilometers, or 373 miles, under Europe's new WLTP testing protocol, but an exact US-market range is yet to be confirmed. It's also described as being BMW's "technology flagship."

The iNext will follow in the footsteps laid out by the Vision iNext concept shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The finished version begins production at the company's plant in Dingolfing, Germany, in 2021.