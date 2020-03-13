Best car lease deals in March 2020

Acura

Leasing a car instead of buying one from a dealer is for people with settled lives and predictable futures. Folks who've settled into a groove and know they'll be there for the next few years. Don't lease a car if your life is in constant turmoil, you can't hold a job and you have a poor credit score. But if leasing a car is for you, here are 10 good lease deals currently being offered with manufacturer backing. If nothing else, they offer perspective on car leases.

This, however, doesn't mean that they're the very best vehicle lease deals out there for your purchase situation. It may be that your credit union or leasing company is offering a killer deal, or your mortgage holder is offering a discounted product that bundles a lease with your loan payment. Or whatever. And it's always a great idea to consult with your accountant about your tax situation and how it may be affected by starting any vehicle lease.

The trick with leasing a new car, SUV or truck is doing research, understanding the components of vehicle leasing, and then negotiating a payment from a position of knowledge and confidence at the dealership.

Here's a start on all that to prepare yourself before walking into a car dealership in search of lease deals:

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

No ready cash in your pocket? With the right credit rating, VW is offering lease deals on its Tiguan SUV for no money at signing. Different regions feature slightly different monthly leasing costs – it's $309 a month lease payment in Chicago and $319 in New York City, for instance. The advertised lease contract on the crossover runs an awkward 39 months and only includes 32,500 miles of use. That's a lease agreement of a little more than 833 miles per month or 10,000 a year.

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan S lease deal Monthly charge $309 Money at signing Pay $0 Leasing terms 39 months/32,500 miles Additional fees $395 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $12,137 Cost per mile 37 cents Extra mileage 20 cents each Region Chicago area

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Ford is getting out of the car-building business in order to concentrate on truck and SUV vehicle segments. But for the moment, they're still building the Fusion midsize sedan. In Southern California, there's featured lease deals on the gas-electric hybrid version of this four-door sedan on an advertised three-year lease of $239 per month payment after a modest $1,999 at signing. Go to a New-York-City-area Ford dealership, and the conventional gas-powerplant SE version of the Fusion is advertised at a mere $189 per month, but that comes after a thick $3,049 at signing and that initial capitalization is amortized over just a 24-month leasing term. However, on both lease offers, buying additional miles is only 15 cents each.

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid lease deal Monthly charge $239 Money at signing Pay $1,999 Leasing terms 24 months/24,000 miles Additional fees $395 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $7,891 Cost per mile 33 cents Extra mileage 15 cents each Region Southern California

2020 Kia Optima

This is Kia's mainstream vehicle -- a competitor to cars like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord -- available at the bargain leasing rate of only $189 per month on a deal advertised in many regions across the country. Add in a reasonable $2,499 payment at signing and a $400 termination fee at the end of the lease, and that works out to a bargain 26 cents per mile. This auto lease is on the outgoing 2020 model of the Optima. Buying an all-new Optima will be an option soon when it lands for the 2021 model year.

2020 Kia Optima LX lease deal Monthly charge $189 Money at signing Pay $2,499 Leasing terms 36 months/36,000 miles Additional fees $400 termination fee at lease end Total lease cost $9,514 Cost per mile 26 cents Extra mileage 20 cents each Region Southern California and others

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

If there's a renaissance going on at the Mitsubishi dealership, it's being led by this tidy compact crossover SUV that revives the Eclipse name once used on sporty coupes. It's a solid, reasonably well-sorted vehicle with its turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine only occasionally frustrated by the continuously variable transmission.

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 2WD lease deal Monthly charge $219 Money at signing Pay $3,943 Leasing terms 36 months/36,000 miles Additional fees $0 Total lease cost $11,608 Cost per mile 32 cents Extra mileage 15 cents each Region Southern California and others

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Bolt EV has been available in your local Chevy dealership since 2017, but it's not quite the familiar electric-car presence the high-profile Tesla machines have been. But it's still a very good electric vehicle, with solid range and some, well, shocking speed. This featured three-year lease deal is a national offer with monthly payments of $239 after $2,769 at signing. You don't have to buy gas, but you do need to have a current GM leased vehicle to get this good deal.

2020 Chevy Bolt lease deal Monthly charge $239 Money at signing Pay $2,769 Leasing terms 36 months/30,000 miles Additional fees $395 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $11,529 Cost per mile 38 cents Extra mileage 25 cents each Region National

2020 Buick Enclave

This big Enclave crossover SUV has been a Buick best-seller for several years now. But it still somehow flies under many shoppers' radar -- and all shoppers are radar-equipped. A member of GM's large crossover SUV family alongside the Cadillac XT6, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, it nevertheless has its own personality and quite distinct appearance. And for buyers in the Chicago area coming out of a current GM lease, it's available at just $319 monthly payments after $1,769 at signing. That's cheap for a vehicle in this class. But the catch is that you must be coming out of a previous GM lease. Variations on this deal are available in other areas of the country -- so go type your zip code into Buick's website to find out lease deals are on offer in your area.

2020 Buick Enclave Essence FWD lease deal Monthly charge $319 Money at signing Pay $1,769 Leasing terms 36 months/30,000 miles Additional fees $495 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $13,429 Cost per mile 45 cents Extra mileage 25 cents each Region Chicago area

2020 Acura RDX

Honda's upscale Acura division has its RDX compact crossover on offer for monthly payments of only $379 after $2,799 at signing on a three-year/30,000-mile lease. It's sophisticated machine that drives better than most smaller crossover and offers luxuries (even in the base form) often reserved for larger machines. However, this deal is only available to current lessees of a competitive vehicle like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

2020 Acura RDX FWD lease deal Monthly charge $379 Money at signing Pay $2,799 Leasing terms 36 months/30,000 miles Additional fees $0 Total lease cost $16,064 Cost per mile 54 cents Extra mileage 20 cents each Region National

2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV

The Escalade ESV is the biggest vehicle that Cadillac makes and at an $879-per-month payment after an extra-chunky $8,629 at signing, this lease hardly seems like a bargain. So, don't go for it. Instead, use this deal as a baseline while Cadillac dealers rid themselves of their 2020 Escalade inventory over the next few months, in favor of the all-new 2021 Escalade that has recently been revealed. As these new models crowd out the 2020s, expect lease prices to drop. If you crave one of these massive hip-hop legends, then remain calm and hold on to purchase.

2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4WD lease deal Monthly charge $879 Money at signing Pay $8,629 Leasing terms 36 months/30,000 miles Additional fees $595 turn-in fee at lease end Total lease cost $39,989 Cost per mile $1.33 Extra mileage 25 cents each Region National

2019 BMW X1

What's the cheapest way to get into a new BMW? It's leasing an X1 small crossover SUV at $309 per month after $3,989 at signing. This offer is available in Southern California, but similar deals are available in other regions. Now keep in mind that this is for the 2019 model, which means lessees will be picking up those vehicles still left in inventory. However, all hope is not lost. BMW also offers lease deals on the nearly identical 2020 X1 with monthly payments of $349 after $3,979 at signing. Our advice is to snag the 2019 model for $40 less per month, then if anyone asks what year it is, lie.

2019 BMW X1 sDrive28i lease deal Monthly charge $309 Money at signing Pay $3,989 Leasing terms 36 months/30,000 miles Additional fees $350 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $15,154 Cost per mile 51 cents Extra mileage 25 cents each Region Southern California

2020 Chevrolet Impala

On February 27, Chevrolet produced its last Impala sedan. This isn't the first time Chevy has stopped producing the Impala. The name was introduced for the 1958 model year and stayed in production through 1985. Then it went away until returning as a limited-edition SS model for 1994. Then, after production of the Impala SS ended with the 1996 model, it took another rest until the 2000 model year. Now, it's history. Again.

If you've made it through that paragraph, here's Chevy's current lease deals on Impala sedans already in dealer inventory. It's $389 per month after only $1,949 at signing for a 39-month/32,500-mile lease. That's OK for a big sedan. Particularly since, well, they don't build them like this anymore.

2020 Chevy Impala LT lease deal Monthly charge $389 Money at signing Pay $1,949 Leasing terms 39 months/32,500 miles Additional fees $350 disposition fee at lease end Total lease cost $17,081 Cost per mile 53 cents Extra mileage 25 cents each Region Southern California

