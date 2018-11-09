2019 Honda HR-V remains one of the best subcompact SUVs

  • 2019 Honda HR-V
The 2019 HR-V might feature new creature comforts and trims, but one area where the HR-V is no different than when it debuted is the powertrain. 

It still rocks the same 1.8-liter, naturally aspirated four-cylinder that it's always had. 

141 horsepower isn't all that much, and 127 pound-feet of torque definitely isn't, granting the HR-V forward motion that could be described as slightly better than sluggish on a good day.

Honda's 1.5-liter turbo I4 would be a much better option for this car, especially in the wake of new competition like the Hyundai Kona, which has an optional turbocharged engine good for 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

Yet, the HR-V is still a blast to drive once I'm up to speed. It feels flat enough during spirited driving, offering confidence as the thing gets thrown into corner after corner.

While Honda still fits a dinky little screen in the base HR-V, higher trim levels receive a revised 7-inch Display Audio infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Now that backup cameras are standard, I've become a stickler for quality ones, and the HR-V disappoints in that area. 

While the field of view is appropriately wide, the resolution is so low that it's hard to pick out details at even a moderate distance.

One big improvement for the 2019 model year is the democratization of Honda Sensing, the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2019 HR-V, and don't forget to read our in-depth review.

