Audi teases the forthcoming E-Tron GT with a countdown

Audi

It looks like Audi is gearing up for the reveal of the production version of its E-Tron GT sedan-coupe-thing. The reveal is scheduled for Feb. 9, according to a Tweet published by Audi on Thursday.

The Tweet also shows a silhouette of the car, and it already looks fairly different from the exquisite concept we saw in LA a couple of years ago during the LA Auto Show. Audi has shown off a lightly camouflaged version of the car already and indeed has photos of it on the countdown page for the launch. Unfortunately, the aggressive flares and bulldog stance of the concept have given way to smoother lines and a more sedate-looking overall package.

Fasten your seatbelts and mark your calendars for the world premiere on February 9th. #etronGT #FutureIsAnAttitude



Learn more: https://t.co/dmXt8N8ut2 pic.twitter.com/wvL2Q2pnm6 — Audi USA (@Audi) January 28, 2021

The E-Tron GT would be the third model in Audi's burgeoning all-electric E-Tron range and likely the sportiest as well. The concept was said to have 590 horsepower and a 90-kilowatt-hour battery. We're not sure if that's going to make it to production, and if it does, what trim level that will reflect.

Regardless of the performance specs, we're excited to have a new EV that's not another SUV. The E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback are great, but variety is the spice of life, right?