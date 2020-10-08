Audi confirms hopped-up RS E-Tron GT electric sports car

Enlarge Image Audi

After a few months of reports, Audi has finally confirmed that the forthcoming E-Tron GT electric sports car will receive the same trim-level treatment as many of its gas-powered vehicles.

During a digital press conference discussing the E-Tron GT, Audi confirmed that a racy RS variant will launch alongside the standard E-Tron GT. It's very likely that a middle-of-the-road S version will also make an appearance. Whether SUVs or coupes, most of Audi's vehicles follow the same formula: There's a base version, then an S model with sportier intentions, followed by a performance-forward RS.

While Audi didn't mention exactly what the RS-badged E-Tron GT will contain to separate itself from the regular ol' E-Tron GT, we can draw some conclusions from precedent. Other Audi RS models sport more aggressive exterior bodywork and larger wheels, while the interior usually gets a posh treatment with leather extending everywhere the Alcantara doesn't. The seats are typically more aggressive, while unique trim pieces adorn the center console and other corners of the car. Under the body, the suspension will likely be stiffened or otherwise improved for better handling.

Of course, the major point of separation will be output. We don't have any official numbers for Audi's forthcoming EV just yet, but we can look to a vehicle that's built on the same platform -- the Porsche Taycan. The Taycan comes in three distinct flavors: The base 4S has a max output of 522 horsepower, with the Taycan Turbo rising to 670 hp and the Turbo S ringing in at 750 hp. Each version sheds about 0.4 second off the prior's 0-to-60 time, so there's clearly room for this many trims even on electric performance vehicles.

Here's my big question, though: Where does the RS go? Is it the Audi RS E-Tron GT? The E-Tron GT RS? E-Tron RS GT? We'll find out in a few months' time.