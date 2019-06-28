Next-gen Aston Martin Vanquish will get a manual transmission, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

It came as quite the surprise when the Aston Martin Vantage AMR debuted with a manual transmission, given that the Mercedes-AMG GT with which it shares an engine has definitely never offered one. Thankfully, it appears that Aston Martin will continue this tradition with its upcoming supercars, as well.

The forthcoming Aston Martin Vanquish will sport a manual transmission, Australia's Carsales reports, citing an interview with Aston CEO Andy Palmer. "I've already made a commitment that I want to be the last manufacturer in the world to offer manual sports cars and I want to honor that commitment," Palmer told Carsales. I'd call that confirmation enough.

However, that doesn't mean that every Aston Martin will slap a stick shift in every car it makes. Palmer also told Carsales that the upcoming Valhalla, the new name for the AM-RB 003 "Baby Valkyrie," will not allow owners to row their own. Nevertheless, it's clear that the automaker intends to stick with this technology for as long as it can. Ferrari, Lamborghini and others have all ditched the stick in favor of incredibly fast and capable dual-clutch transmissions, which prioritize performance above all else.

It's unclear if Aston Martin will have to make any sacrifices to achieve this goal. When the Vantage AMR debuted, the automaker had to limit its torque output to accommodate the seven-speed, dog-leg manual, upping the involvement factor while slightly reducing acceleration figures. This transmission does have two clever tricks, though: It can automatically match revs on downshifts, and it permits full-throttle upshifts.

The Vanquish is set to be a proper supercar, slotting above the Vantage. Set to debut in 2022, this midengine masterpiece borrows a lot of style from the hardcore Valkyrie and Valhalla, but it's been toned down some for more regular use. It will use a version of the turbocharged, electrified V6 that will also find a home in the Valhalla.