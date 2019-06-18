Aston Martin Valhalla is a much cooler name for the AM-RB 003 'baby Valkyrie'

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

When the Aston Martin AM-RB 003 debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March, it stunned the crowd with a look derived from the utterly bonkers Valkyrie hypercar. Now, some months later, Aston Martin has finally given it a name to match its wilder sibling.

Aston Martin announced on Tuesday that the AM-RB 003 will be called the Aston Martin Valhalla. The name shouldn't surprise anyone with a passing knowledge of Norse mythology, as it was the Valkyries who led lucky Vikings to Valhalla, a paradise for warriors slain in battle. It also keeps in line with Aston Martin's naming convention, which leans heavily on the letter V.

Specs are still light, but we do know that the Valhalla will sport a turbocharged V6 gas engine and a hybrid system. It uses Nexcel's sealed oil system, placing the oil and filter in a swappable unit that should take 90 seconds to remove and replace. It also uses FlexFoil, a technology borrowed from aircraft that allows a wing to change its shape seamlessly. It's loaded with carbon fiber, and the interior adjustability is through the steering column and pedal box.

The Valhalla will also lend its engine to the production version of the Vanquish Vision concept, which also debuted at the Geneva Motor Show. Set to land with customers in 2022, it might borrow much of its looks from the Valhalla and Valkyrie, but it's more of a comfort-oriented supercar, and it will rely much more on aluminum than carbon fiber, a unique distinction among many of the carbon-based supercar monocoques currently in production.

If you want one, you'd better reserve your spot in line as fast as possible. While we're not sure how much it will cost, we do know that Aston Martin only intends to build 500 of 'em, and they'll probably sell out quickly.