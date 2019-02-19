Aston Martin Project 003 hypercar teased again, debuts in 2021

Aston Martin

Aston Martin on Tuesday gave us a better look at Project 003, its next hypercar that is due to launch in late 2021. While we'll still have to wait some time for more details, the latest teaser photo is a fair bit more revealing than the line-drawing sketch Aston released in September 2018.

The codename Project 003 signals that it's the company's third hypercar project, following the Valkyrie (which was 001) and the Valkyrie AMR Pro (codenamed 002). Aston wants Project 003 to superlative performance, with the company promising it will "possess class-leading dynamics on both road and track."

Project 003 is set to use a turbocharged gasoline engine and a hybrid powertrain, and it'll have active aerodynamics and active suspension to further improve its handling performance. But don't think that means this is a track-only special: Aston promises the car will be homologated for road use worldwide, with both left- and right-hand-drive variants. Also in the cards: "space for luggage" and other "practical concessions to road use."

"It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a lifetime project," Aston Martin Lagonda president and chief executive Andy Palmer said in a statement. "However, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: A direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialised, limited production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin's series production models."

While Project 003 will definitely be a rare car, it's still going to be built in much greater volumes than its predecessors. Aston Martin built only 150 Valkyrie road cars and 25 Valkyrie AMR Pro track cars. Stay tuned over the coming months as Aston gradually trickles out more information on its next hypercar.