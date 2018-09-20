Aston Martin teases next hypercar, Project 003, ahead of 2021 debut

Aston Martin

This sketch is our first look at Aston Martin's next hypercar. Currently dubbed Project 003, it follows the Valkyrie, which was initially known as 001, and the Valkyrie AMR Pro, which was called 002. The new car will debut in 2021.

While little is revealed by the sketch, it's clear that the Aston Martin hypercar will have a futuristic look with wide bodywork and a narrow central cockpit, similar to the Valkyries. The company promises active aerodynamic components on the bodywork, too.

Propulsion will come courtesy of a hybrid powertrain using a turbocharged gasoline engine of unspecified type, displacement or power. Project 003 will also use active suspension, Aston promises, to give it what the automaker describes in a statement as "class-leading dynamics on both road and track."

Speaking of the road, Project 003 will indeed be designed for it. The car will offer "practical concessions" like luggage space, Aston says, and it'll be made road-legal "in all markets" with both left- and right-hand-drive versions. A total of 500 cars will be made and sold, with the first due to customers in late 2021. That's a big jump over the company's prior hypercars: just 150 Valkyrie road cars and 25 Valkyrie AMR Pro track cars were sold.

"It was always the intention for the Aston Martin Valkyrie to be a once-in-a-lifetime project," Aston Martin President Andy Palmer said in a statement, "however, it was also vital to us that Valkyrie would create a legacy: a direct descendent that would also set new standards within its own area of the hypercar market, creating a bloodline of highly specialized, limited-production machines that can exist in parallel with Aston Martin's series production models."