Aston Martin to reveal new performance car at Pebble Beach

Ready for another new car from Aston Martin? Sure, why not. We like things that go fast around these parts, and the British brand said it will show us something that fits the bill at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The company's keeping tight-lipped on what this car is, but it will join the Aston Martin Valhalla at the event.

With the Valkyrie out the door and the Valhalla now revealed for production form, this could be the production version of the new Aston Martin Vanquish. Although the nameplate once stood for a shapely coupe/convertible duo, the company revived the name back in 2019 for a mid-engined sports car. A lot has changed inside Aston Martin since the debut, with a CEO changeover and bailout, Mercedes-AMG partnerships and the firm's reintroduction to Formula 1. So, this may be a chance to hit reset on the Vanquish project.

Or the company has something totally different it's prepared to show us. My guess is it's an updated Vanquish concept or production car, but we'll have to wait and see.

Aside from the new car, Aston Martin will celebrate 70 years of doing business in North America. The first car to reach this continent was the 1951 DB2/4. Of the entire production run, one-third of these luxury sports cars ended up sold in North America as the brand became increasingly popular. Attendees will get a taste of the past, present and the future when Aston Martin descends on an 11,300 square-foot club house overlooking the Pebble Beach Golf Links, so stay tuned as we approach its reveal on Aug. 12.