Aston Martin's DB4 Zagato GT Continuation is one heck of an anniversary gift

The Aston Martin you see here might look like a well-kept classic, but in fact, it's brand spankin' new. Meet the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, a stunning labor of love built to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the infamous Italian design house.

Aston Martin showed us a few photos of the DB4 GT Zagato during its development in April, and the first finished car will make its public debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race this weekend. It's finished in Rosso Maja red paint, which was color-matched to the master samples of the original DB4 GT Zagato from the 1960s.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter, straight-six engine, which "is producing in excess of 390 horsepower," according to a statement Aston Martin released Tuesday. That healthy output is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission, and this classic restomod has a limited-slip differential to better make use of the available oomph. Inside, you'll find a full FIA-approved roll cage, as well as stunningly detailed gauges and black leather surfaces.

As with Aston Martin's other Continuation models, the DB4 GT Zagato is made of hand-finished body panels. This painstaking process ensures the cars are as close to classic spec as possible, but with modern checks and balances to ensure they're in tip-top condition.

Just 19 of these DB4 GT Zagato Continuation cars will be built, and they won't be sold individually. Aston Martin is bundling them with the new DBS GT Zagato -- a modern take on this classic formula -- and both cars together are priced at £6 million (roughly $8 million) before taxes.