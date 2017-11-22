Apple researchers offer best look yet at self-driving program

Apple's self-driving car program has been known for some time, but its research has remained somewhat mysterious -- until now.
Some of Apple's computer scientists have published a paper on 3D object detection, Reuters reports. The paper, which was submitted to the online journal arXiv, is believed to be the first time Apple has a publicly disclosed paper regarding its autonomous-vehicle development.
The paper, which you can check out at this link, discusses a new software program called VoxelNet, which helps detect three-dimensional objects with fewer sensors than many companies are currently using. VoxelNet managed to produce "highly encouraging results" through the use of light-based lidar alone, as opposed to linking lidar with another system, like a standard camera. The results come from the use of simulators, not Apple's on-road efforts.
Unless you have a degree in computer science, your eyes probably glazed over by the second page. What's important here, beyond simplifying sensor layouts used for object detection, is that this offers a rare peek into Apple's quite-secretive Project Titan.
Project Titan was originally supposed to be a whole self-driving car, but the tech titan eventually scaled back its efforts to focus on a platform alone, which it can develop and sell to automakers that lack the time, money or manpower to build a bespoke autonomous solution. This is the same route that Waymo, Uber and others are taking. Cars aren't cheap -- it would cost more than $1 billion just to engineer and certify the car itself, nevertheless its advanced self-driving systems.
While the program is no longer a secret, finding Apple testing in public has not been easy. Few sightings have been reported on -- a Lexus RX sporting Apple's system was spotted in May, and a second, more advanced sensor array was posted to Twitter in October.
Apple
All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.
-
Nov 22Apple researchers offer best look yet at self-driving program
-
Nov 22Apple's Beats supports Kaepernick in pulsating new ad
-
Nov 21A few things you might not know about Apple AirPods
-
Nov 21New details revealed for the December iMac Pro
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.