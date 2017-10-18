Apple self-driving car sensors appear on Twitter video

It's difficult to keep a self-driving car project secret when testing on public roads, and doubly so in the San Francisco Bay Area, where a surplus of engineers will spot the things and tweet about them. Such seems to be the case with a tweet that appears to show video of the sensor array atop Apple's very secret self-driving test vehicle.

The video was captured and posted to Twitter by MacCallister Higgins, co-founder of self-driving car company Voyage. It shows a sensor array atop the roof of a Lexus RX, the type of vehicle Apple is using to test its self-driving car platform.

Going to need more than 140 characters to go over 🍎's Project Titan. I call it "The Thing" pic.twitter.com/sLDJd7iYSa — MacCallister Higgins (@macjshiggins) October 17, 2017

We previously saw video of an Apple self-driving car in May of this year, built on an earlier generation of the Lexus RX and with a less refined look to the sensor array.

Self-driving cars are being developed by a wide range of companies, from automakers to tier 1 equipment suppliers to big technology players, such as Google and Apple. The technology could reduce or eliminate the over 1 million deaths caused by cars around the world each year. Many self-driving cars, manned by a human safety driver, are currently being tested on public roads, and they are expected to enter regular service as robo-taxis or private cars in 2020.

Typically, self-driving cars being tested today use an array of sensors that include radar, lidar and cameras. A computer processes this sensor data to build a real-time virtual version of the world outside. The computer makes driving decisions based on the safe paths it "sees." The array atop the Apple car seems to show a similar set of sensors.

The fact that this sensor array shows white plastic casings around much of its structure suggests Apple may be readying it for a public unveiling.